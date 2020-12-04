‘Basically living here’: A look at what lab technicians go through during the pandemic

CLEVELAND(WJW)– In the past nine months, the 1,800 medical employees working in the Cleveland Clinic labs have worked long hours as they processed 500,000 COVID-19 tests.

“We have been pushing as much as we can,” said Tricia Johnson, a lab technician. “We have been doing a lot of overtime. When we first started out with the pandemic we had some that decided to do 18-hour days, basically living here.”

The Cleveland Clinic is now processing about 5,000 tests per day and many of the scientists staffing the labs say they are even trying to do more to keep up with the demand.

“We are testing 24/7,” said Dr. Daniel Rhoads, section head of microbiology at the Cleveland Clinic. “Every day we are testing thousands and thousands of specimens.”

Rhoads said they are willing to put in the long hours because they are concerned about the patients.

“We are clinicians helping our patients but a lot of people don’t know our names or even what we do or how it’s done,” Rhoads said. “I am incredibly proud and it is such an honor to work with the techs, and the scientists that work tirelessly behind the scenes to help the patients. “

The Cleveland Clinic lab team members were recently recognized with the CEO COVID-19 Heroes Team Award for outstanding efforts and heroic contributions during the pandemic.

