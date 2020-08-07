Bars and restaurants lead Cuyahoga County with mask complaints

PARMA, Ohio (WJW)– Cuyahoga County continues to update its map of businesses in compliance with orders to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Residents are encouraged to report their experiences, good or bad, at establishments in regards to use of face coverings, social distancing, availability of hand sanitizer and regular cleanings.

More than 40 percent, or 95 total, of the non-compliance complaints are about bars and restaurants, according to the Cuyahoga County COVID-19 compliance dashboard on Friday. Grocery stores account of about 7 percent of the complaints while other retail contributes about 7 percent. More than 14 percent of the complaints are about undefined types of businesses.

Bars and restaurants also make up about 40 percent of the businesses in full compliance. Retail makes up 23 percent.

