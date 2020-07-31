Learn more about Gov. Dewine’s executive order limiting alcohol sales and bars at restaurants

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Governor DeWine has signed an executive order that will limit alcohol sales at bars and restaurants in Ohio. It goes into effect at 10 p.m. tonight.

Under the order, liquor-permitted establishments will not be allowed to sell alcohol after 10 p.m. and all drinks must be consumed by 11 p.m. Food can still be served until closing.

“The businesses can stay open – but we believe that stopping alcohol sales at 10 o’clock for onsite consumption will help thin out the crowd and help slow the spread,” Gov. DeWine said previously.

The number of liquor and mixed drinks that can be bought with a meal to-go has also been reduced from three to two.

“I am mindful of the economic impact of these tough circumstances, but we must slow the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

Beginning this week, all indicator data is available for all 88 counties on our website. These data sets will be updated each Thursday to provide Ohioans with as much data as possible. ➡️https://t.co/58Cg4HJ1uM pic.twitter.com/IzqLVN1CZx — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 30, 2020

The executive order will remain in effect for the next 120 days unless otherwise decided.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: