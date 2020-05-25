Fire damages Barberton VFW over Memorial Day weekend

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — Three days after reopening, following the COVID-19-related shutdown, the VFW Post 1066 in Barberton has been forced to close again after a weekend fire.

Post Commander Erne Penko, a Vietnam veteran, said following the shutdown, members were very happy to be back.

“It was good for our members, too,” Penko said. “They came back they all had a good time they all behaved themselves as soon as somebody got up from the table the bar maid would come and wipe it all down.

“We disinfected everything, re-washed everything, before we opened up. It was ready to go. We got hand sanitizers by the door. Everybody comes through the door gets their temperature taken,” he added.

On Saturday evening, Penko says the post closed at about 8:30 p.m.

Three hours later he was awakened by a phone call.

“I’m in bed sleeping and the phone rang and the one barmaid is crying and screaming that the VFW is on fire,” Penko said. “I got dressed and came down, smoke everywhere, fire trucks everywhere.”

The fire, which is believed to have started in a back room, is not considered suspicious.

The damage throughout the VFW hall is significant.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The VFW members provide hundreds of hours of volunteer work for local charities and contributed more than $7,000 to the comminity supporting youth sports and other charitable causes.

Most of the money is raised at the hall by its members, while also providing former service members a place where they can socialize among others with whom they all have something in common.

“I joined the post about three and a half years ago and I was transitioning into retirement,” said Shannon Hornacek, the post’s Sr. Vice Commander. “I was still serving and I knew that even though I was retiring I needed that sense of belonging still and fellowship. Immediately I was welcomed by the members here.”

The COVID-19 related restrictions were already impacting the post’s annual observance.

Since the fire at least four Barberton area businesses have contacted the post offering a portion of their proceeds to help the VFW continue its charitable work in the community.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt,” Penko said of the fire. “None of the firemen was hurt they knocked it down as quick as they could good job done by all.

“There’s a lot of tearing down to do yet and re-constructing and we will see what the insurance company has to say. We are veterans, we are warriors, we are not going to give up,” he added