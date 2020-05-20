Barberton closing downtown streets to expand seating for outdoor dining over holiday weekend

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio city is going to great lengths to help their local businesses.

Barberton will temporarily close some downtown streets later this week so that bars and restaurants can have more outdoor seating.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for ourselves and all the area restaurants up and down the street to provide that additional spacing,” said Michael Chisnell, partner at Ignite Brewing Company.

“We’ve closed streets in our downtown in previous years for major events to make it pedestrian-friendly,” said Mayor William Judge.

Judge says the street closures are a way to boost the local economy.

“The businesses will be able to expand their restaurant dining facility into the streets. Residents will come down and make use of the restaurants, be out in the open air,” said Judge.

West Tuscarawas Avenue will be closed from 3rd Street Northwest to Sixth Street Northwest, along with West Park Avenue NW to the alley.

The closures will take place from 4:30 p.m. Thursday until 9 p.m. Saturday.

“Everyone is cognizant of the health risks of COVID-19, but there is an energy of getting back to a normal life,” said Judge.

The mayor says bars and restaurants will not be allowed to serve alcohol in the street because the city does not have an open container permit.

Additionally, when restaurants re-open Thursday to dine-in customers, Ignite Brewing says they will have shower curtains booths.