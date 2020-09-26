Euclid bar cited again by Ohio Investigative Unit for violating COVID-19 health orders

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on coronavirus above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited six establishments overnight for violating COVID-19 health orders.

One of those businesses includes Midway Bar and Grill in Euclid, which received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.

“Agents and officers arrived at the establishment at approximately 12:40 a.m. and observed approximately 10-15 patrons, with most consuming alcoholic beverages. The Midway Bar & Grill was previously cited for similar violations on August 7,” officials said in a press release.

This case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.

“We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant,” said OIU Enforcement Commander Eric Wolf. “OIU continues to work with local partners to follow up on complaints ensuring liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance and enforcement action is taken when egregious violations are observed so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience.”

The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws.

