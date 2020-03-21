Baker Mayfield donates to Meals on Wheels, encourages others to do the same

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield is once again showing his generosity, this time by donating to Meals on Wheels in Norman, Oklahoma.
He took to Instagram to talk about the importance of helping senior citizens during this critical time with the coronavirus pandemic. He said any little bit counts.
“I am donating to help them with the resources they need to keep pushing forward and doing the right thing with everything in the area, but you guys can help too,” he said in the post.
Mayfield played for the Sooners back in college and said it was important to give back to the Norman community.
On Thursday, he and his wife donated $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
If you’d like to make a donation to Meals on Wheels, CLICK HERE.