Baker Mayfield donates to Meals on Wheels, encourages others to do the same

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball after being flushed out of the pocket in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield is once again showing his generosity, this time by donating to Meals on Wheels in Norman, Oklahoma.

He took to Instagram to talk about the importance of helping senior citizens during this critical time with the coronavirus pandemic. He said any little bit counts.

“I am donating to help them with the resources they need to keep pushing forward and doing the right thing with everything in the area, but you guys can help too,” he said in the post.

Mayfield played for the Sooners back in college and said it was important to give back to the Norman community.

On Thursday, he and his wife donated $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

If you’d like to make a donation to Meals on Wheels, CLICK HERE.