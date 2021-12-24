Baker is back! Browns announce 5 players return hours before Christmas Day game in Green Bay

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Little by little, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to get the team back in full swing before the Christmas Day game in Green Bay.
On Christmas Eve, the team jumped over a huge hurdle and reactivated from the COVID list: QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, QB Case Keenum, CB A.J. Green and DE Ifeadi Odenigbo.
Coach Kevin Stefanski cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to the Browns CrossCountry Mortgage campus Wednesday.
DT Jordan Elliott and K Chase McLaughlin are added to the COVID list.
The Browns have 3 games left on their schedule for the regular season.