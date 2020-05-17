Bail set at $4K for tourist arrested for violating Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine rule

OAHU, Hawaii (WJW) — Bail has been set at for the New York man who traveled to Hawaii and allegedly violated the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule which is aimed at preventing further spread of the coronavirus.

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced last week that the mandatory quarantine rule established in mid-March would remain in effect until at least the end of June.

Under the ruling, any travelers who visit Hawaii must self-quarantine for 14 days, meaning visitors should stay in their hotel rooms or residence for two weeks before the restrictions are lifted. Violators could face jail time.

Now, the state is reporting that a traveler has been arrested for violating the quarantine rule.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, Tarique Peters, 23, arrived on the island on Oahu last Monday.

Peters allegedly took public transportation and visited several parts of the island on the day of his arrival.

Police were notified of his behaviors by residents utilizing social media. Photos posted on his Instagram page show Peters holding a surfboard on Waikiki Beach and sunbathing by a pool.

Hotel personnel told officials they saw Peters leaving his room and the hotel property several times last week, the governor’s office reports.

Peters was arrested Friday and has charges pending against him. His bail is set at $4,000.

“We appreciate the assistance of local people who spot flagrant violations of our emergency rules on various social media sites and report them to the appropriate authorities,” Hawaii Attorney General Clare Connors said in the release.

Meanwhile, the governor is discouraging all tourists from visiting the state through early summer.