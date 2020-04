AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The mayor of Avon Lake reports an 82-year-old resident who tested positive for coronavirus has died.

Another woman who is 42 also tested positive and is being treated at home, according to the mayor.

Mayor Greg Zilka says there are 14 coronavirus cases in Avon Lake.

Two of those are Avon Lake police officers.

There are 82 total cases in Lorain County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Two people in the county have died.

21 have been hospitalized.