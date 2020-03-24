Avon Lake police officer tests positive for COVID-19

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – An Avon Lake police officer is one of five people in the community who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Greg Zilka made the announcement Monday.

The officer is self-isolating at home and being monitored by the Lorain County Health Department, according to the mayor.

The mayor reports he had limited contact with other officers and was not in the community patrolling the streets at the time.

The city announced there were five cases in Avon Lake Sunday.

The mayor says none of those infected are hospitalized.