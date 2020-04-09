Avon Lake nursing home deals with 17 active COVID-19 cases

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW)– Main Street Care Center in Avon Lake said it has 17 active cases of COVID-19 at the facility.

The nursing home said it is using personal protective equipment, isolating positive cases in a quarantine unit and cleaning common areas. A specific team at the facility will only be caring for the coronavirus patients.

“Main Street Care Center has been preparing for this type of scenario for countless hours since the initial onset of the COVID-19 threat,” the facility said in a news release on Thursday.

Management is also working with the Lorain County Public Health Department.

Main Street Care Center stopped permitting visitors on March 11. First responders and delivery people have their temperatures checked before entering the building.