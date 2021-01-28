Avon Lake mayor hopeful summer activities, events can resume as vaccinations ramp up

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — After living with COVID-19 restrictions and cancellations since March, there’s hope in Avon Lake that as vaccine drives ramp up, life in the city can slowly start return to what it was before the pandemic.

“We’re not going to hope and wish this away, it’s going to be based on what science tells us, always go to science when in doubt,” said Mayor Greg Zilka.

After consulting with the Lorain County Health Commissioner, the city is hoping to kick off the summer season with its annual Memorial Day Parade on May 24. The parade was canceled by COVID last year.

The city is also planning a Fourth of July fireworks show, which was also canceled in 2020.

“We understand that these are events that people enjoy and we enjoy putting them on, we think we can do it, if the numbers don’t go south very quickly,” said Mayor Zilka. “But social distancing would be encouraged, mask wearing until you sit down with your family, then you can take your mask off and enjoy.”

Another sign of the optimistic attitude in Avon Lake, will be the re-opening of the city’s aquatic center at Bleser Park, tentatively scheduled for June 4.

The mayor says City Hall took a lot of heat when the pool did not open in 2020, and he cautions that as a result of the unpredictability of COVID-19, all of the plans for the Summer of 2021 are subject to change.

“If things are okay, we can do things in a modified form if necessary, but we can do things, but if we sit back and wait until we get the go ahead, we’ll do nothing for a year or two and that’s not what we are here for,” he said.