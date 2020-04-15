Avon Lake family joins global effort to make ear guards for health care workers

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW)– An Avon Lake family is part of a worldwide effort to help health care workers wearing masks for an extended period of time by producing a small device that’s making a big difference.

Shelly Collier and her sons, Austin and Kaylan, decided to turn their home into a mini factory, using their recently-bought 3-D printer.

“I came across a post of these delightful little brackets someone had pointed out that they were printing them and they were saving different providers’ ears.”

The machine runs almost 24/7 with Shelly’s husband getting up through the night to reset it.

“To date, we’ve given out or shipped out over 300 of these and we’re working on requests of upward of 250 of them,” Shelly said.

She said their ear guards are donated to people in Ohio and across the United States.

“My favorite part about this is the feeling of that were helping people and that the nurses are getting more comfort,” Kaylan said.

Katie Weil is a registered nurse at a nursing home and while she’s grateful for any protective equipment, the mask straps were uncomfortable.

“After a 12-hour shift, you start to bleed in the back of your ears,” she said. “Immediately your ears go back to where they belong and the pressure off of your ears is absolutely amazing, and you are now able to be focused 100 percent on taking care of your residents.”

The ear guards are being made around the world, gaining popularity after a post from a Vancouver teenager named Quinn Callander. His mother, Heather, said people in the United Kingdom, Singapore and Russia are making them.

“I feel great that people have begun to volunteer and are trying their best to contribute,” Quin said.

He originally found the file on a digital design website.

“So many thousands of people are reaching out to say that they’re now volunteering their time, and printing the ear guards and donating them to their local hospitals,” Heather said.



“I think that age isn’t really a matter. I think that we can all do something,” Austin said.

Both families are proud of the global community that is taking on this global pandemic.

“I think it really shows how small this world is and how borders don’t mean anything, we need to work together,” Heather said.

If you’d like to donate to help the Collier family make more ear guards or request some for yourself, you can email them at collierm9@gmail.com.