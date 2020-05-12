Avon Aquatic Facility closed for summer during coronavirus pandemic

AVON, Ohio (WJW)– The Avon Aquatic Facility will be closed for the summer during the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bryan Jensen announced on Monday.

Residents who already purchased 2020 season pool passes will receive refunds.

“This is one of many difficult decisions we’ve had to make as we continue our fight to end the spread of the virus,” Jensen said in a news release. “I know how important – and fun – our Avon pool and other summer recreation activities are to our community and how disappointing this decision will be to kids and parents. But ultimately, the health and safety of everyone who lives in our city must be the priority.”

The city considered a lengthy list of factors including, the difficulty of enforcing CDC-recommended social distancing with large, daily crowds; and the impracticality of disinfecting with enough frequency to confidently stop the spread of the virus in dressing rooms and restrooms, pool ladders, slides, lounge chairs, the snack bar and the many other busy public areas throughout the aquatic facility.

