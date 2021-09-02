Available ICU beds in Ohio dip below 1,200 with rising COVID-19 cases; press conference scheduled

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

On Wednesday, 7,102 new coronavirus cases were reported by ODH.

That included 1,021 cases that were delayed because of a lab reporting issue between Aug.t 15 to Aug. 25 that has since been resolved.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 2,566 people in Ohio are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Ohio hospitals have 1,114 ICU beds available currently.

That includes both adult and pediatric hospitals.

ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA will speak at the press conference with Brian Taylor, MD, Inpatient Medical Director at Central Ohio Primary Care Hospitalists and Hector Wong, ICU Physician, and Head of Critical Care at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

