Aurora High School football player tests positive for coronavirus

AURORA, Ohio (WJW)– An Aurora High School football player tested positive for coronavirus, the district said on Friday.

Michael Roberto, assistant superintendent for Aurora City Schools, said they have notified the Portage County Health Department, which will trace and contact team members for the next steps.

Positive cases result in a minimum 14-day quarantine, even if the individual is asymptomatic.

Football team activities have been suspended under the health department’s guidance. July 29 would be the earliest day for practice to resume.

“Everyone involved with athletics at the Aurora City Schools wants to see sports return, but we understand that safety is of the utmost importance,” the district said.

