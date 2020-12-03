Aultman Hospital suspends some elective procedures due to coronavirus

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Aultman Health Foundation says it is evaluating surgery options on a weekly basis based on hospital occupancy and COVID-19 admissions.

The main Aultman hospital campus has suspended elective procedures that require an overnight stay.

Aultman Orrville and Aultman Alliance are currently offering elective inpatient procedures.

The Aultman Health Foundation says this could change in the weeks ahead.

5,208 people are currently being treated for coronavirus at Ohio hospitals.

