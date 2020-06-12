Atlantic City OKs booze on the Boardwalk to boost crowds

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — For the first time, people can enjoy an alcoholic beverage while strolling the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Searching for ways to boost tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic in a resort whose casinos remain closed and restaurants still can’t offer indoor dining, the city is dropping a longtime prohibition on drinking on the Boardwalk to try to capture the party spirit of places like New Orleans.

Mayor Marty Small issued an executive order on Monday allowing for public consumption of alcohol in a few areas including the Boardwalk.

Pat Fasano, who owns two restaurants in Atlantic City, says it could create a kind of Bourbon Street vibe.

