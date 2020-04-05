Athletic apparel company starts ‘Make My Shot’ challenge to help raise money for local food pantries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) -- What does a 360 degree jam on video, a wild basketball shot from the back of a car and a super long three-point shot have to do with coping during the Coronavirus?

Well, it’s the latest social media craze making its rounds on the internet and this challenge comes with a spin.

“With COVID-19, schools not in anymore and so our website is not being used for what it was intended for and we have an online platform and I figured I would create some sort of challenge people could donate to," said Tom Miller.

Miller is from Alliance and is the Owner of Ballher Brand Athletic Apparel. He is the face behind this challenge called 'Make My Shot.'

“So you take a video of yourself taking a shot and you challenge your friends in your social network to make that same exact shot and use the hashtag make my shot challenge," said Miller.

Here’s the twist, if you can’t make the shot you've been challenged to, Miller asks you to donate through his website to a local food pantry in need. 100 percent of all the proceeds raised will be donated.

“That’s a big need right now and there is a lot of people going without and we thought we could help people directly, people who are in need and that’s a good place to start," Miller said.

The challenge started on Friday and it has already raised several hundred dollars in less than 24 hours.

“It’s been fun, I just leave it up to everybody to use their creativity and see what can happen," he said.

Don’t worry if you don’t have access to a basketball hoop to complete this challenge.

“It doesn’t have to be a basketball hoop, you can do it in your house, with your trash can or anything like that, just anything that has an object going into another object," said Miller.

