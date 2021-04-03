AstraZeneca COVID vaccine production stopped at plant that ruined Johnson & Johnson doses

BALTIMORE (WJW) — The Biden Administration has stopped the manufacturing plant accused of ruining doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from making another vaccine.
AstraZeneca released a statement Saturday confirming they will be relocating production of their COVID-19 vaccine from the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore.
The company is working with the U.S. government to find an alternative location for domestic production of the drug.
The New York Times reports that the government put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the Baltimore production facility.
Moving forward, the Baltimore facility will reportedly be “solely devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.”
This move comes after nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were thrown away after a dosage mix-up at the plant.
Officials told the New York Times the decision to stop the plant from making the AstraZenca vaccine was “meant to avoid future mix-ups.” Johnson & Johnson reportedly confirmed the changes and told the newspaper it is “assuming full responsibility” for the vaccine made by Emergent.