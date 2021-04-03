AstraZeneca COVID vaccine production stopped at plant that ruined Johnson & Johnson doses

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. In recent days, countries including Denmark, Ireland and Thailand have temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine after reports that some people who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there’s no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available do not suggest the vaccine caused the clots. Britain and several other countries have stuck with the vaccine. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

BALTIMORE (WJW) — The Biden Administration has stopped the manufacturing plant accused of ruining doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from making another vaccine.

AstraZeneca released a statement Saturday confirming they will be relocating production of their COVID-19 vaccine from the Emergent BioSolutions facility in Baltimore.

The company is working with the U.S. government to find an alternative location for domestic production of the drug.

The New York Times reports that the government put Johnson & Johnson in charge of the Baltimore production facility.

Moving forward, the Baltimore facility will reportedly be “solely devoted to making the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.”

This move comes after nearly 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were thrown away after a dosage mix-up at the plant.

Officials told the New York Times the decision to stop the plant from making the AstraZenca vaccine was “meant to avoid future mix-ups.” Johnson & Johnson reportedly confirmed the changes and told the newspaper it is “assuming full responsibility” for the vaccine made by Emergent.