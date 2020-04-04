Ashtabula County YMCA helps with absentee voting

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW)– The Ashtabula County YMCA is helping residents vote during the coronavirus outbreak.

In-person voting for Ohio’s primary election on March 17 was halted because of the virus. To prevent crowds, voting will be done by mail with a deadline of April 28. Those who didn’t vote early or already mail in their ballot can request an absentee ballot by mailing in a form.

More frequently asked questions on the 2020 Ohio primary here

But the Ashtabula County YMCA recognizes that most people don’t have a printer at home to get that form. On Monday, the facility will launch a drive-thru voting initiative. Registered voters can get a blank voter application with a pre-addressed, stamped envelope

The Ashtabula County YMCA is also providing child care to essential workers and serving as a lunch distribution site for children.