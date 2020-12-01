Ashtabula County sheriff, several deputies and staff members test positive for COVID-19

ASHTABULA(WJW) — Ashtabula County Sheriff Bill Johnson says he and several sheriff department employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson says sheriff officials are following the health department and CDC recommendations. He said most of the employees including himself had a mild case.

“Mine felt mostly like a bad sinus infection,” Johnson said. “I had a slight fever, but nothing major.”

Johnson says he expects to be back to work by the end of the week.

He asks everyone to please continue wearing masks and follow the health department’s recommendations to help slow the spread of the disease.

