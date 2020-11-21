Ashtabula County residents asked to stay at home ‘as much as possible’ due to increase in COVID-19 cases

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Several Northeast Ohio counties issued stay-at-home health advisories this week as coronavirus cases soar across the state.

Ashtabula County is the latest to do so. According to a press release posted Friday on the Ashtabula City Health Department website, the advisory, in effect immediately, recommends all residents stay at home “as much as possible due to the large increase in in COVID-19 cases” in Ashtabula County.

The health department said Ashtabula County is now ranked 20th out of 88 counties in new COVID-19 cases per capita over the last two weeks.

Residents are advised to only leave home to go to work or school, or for essential needs. They are also advised not to attend social gatherings, and not to travel in and out of the state.

Coronavirus cases have spiked all across Ohio with a record 8,808 new cases reported in 24 hours Friday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that went into effect Thursday, Nov. 19. It lasts three weeks.

