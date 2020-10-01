COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health released a new color-coded map of the state showing each counties’ risk for coronavirus.
In Northeast Ohio, Ashland County remained in the red level for a second week. There is a large outbreak at a
“Unfortunately, there is a resistance to mask wearing in the county,” DeWine said.
Richland County was added to the red level.
The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Ashland County remains, Richland County added to red level for coronavirus risk
- Francisco Lindor talks future in Cleveland, playoff disappointments
- Mark Cuban donates $50,000 to both LA deputies shot in ambush attack
- Abandoned dog being trained to become search and rescue K-9
- Live video: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provides coronavirus update