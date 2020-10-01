Ashland County remains, Richland County added to red level for coronavirus risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health released a new color-coded map of the state showing each counties’ risk for coronavirus.

In Northeast Ohio, Ashland County remained in the red level for a second week. There is a large outbreak at a

“Unfortunately, there is a resistance to mask wearing in the county,” DeWine said.

Richland County was added to the red level.

Here is our updated alert map. We have 11 red counties, which is more than we’ve seen at any point in September. Although many Ohioans are working hard to keep this virus in check, unfortunately, we are seeing a rebound in some areas of the state. pic.twitter.com/3Ua49j6bPY — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 1, 2020

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

