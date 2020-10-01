Ashland County remains, Richland County added to red level for coronavirus risk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health released a new color-coded map of the state showing each counties’ risk for coronavirus.

In Northeast Ohio, Ashland County remained in the red level for a second week. There is a large outbreak at a

“Unfortunately, there is a resistance to mask wearing in the county,” DeWine said.

Richland County was added to the red level.

The Ohio Public Health Advisory System examines the following factors: new cases per capita, sustained increase in new cases, proportion of cases that are not in congregate settings, sustained increase in COVID-19-related emergency room visits, sustained increase in COVID-19 outpatient visits including telehealth, sustained increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions and intensive care unit occupancy.

