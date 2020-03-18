Ashland County has first confirmed case of COVID-19, officials say

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ashland County Health Department has reported the county’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a press release, the individual recently returned from travel outside the county. No other details about that person are being made public.

“Upon returning to the United States, the individual was advised to self-isolate for two weeks. This individual complied with all public health guidance, and, upon developing symptoms, called ahead before seeking treatment,” officials said.

ACHD Health Commission Heather Reffett said additional cases were expected as the coronavirus continues to spread across the nation.

“We must stay home as much as possible to limit our community’s exposure to COVID-19. Not only will that have a tremendous impact on reducing the number of unnecessary deaths, but we will also be protecting our healthcare system,” she said.

Those who are sick should call their doctor by phone to discuss their symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The Ohio Department of Health Call Center is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week. The number is 1-833-427-5634.