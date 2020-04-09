1  of  3
Breaking News
695,000 file for unemployment in Ohio, 16 million nationwide Coronavirus headlines: US will top 15,000 deaths today READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News in The Morning

As models suggest lower COVID-19 peak, experts warn social distancing must continue

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOX 8 News in The Morning

Tips to keep your hair and nails looking good until salons reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to keep your hair and nails looking good until salons reopen"

As models suggest lower COVID-19 peak, experts warn social distancing must continue

Thumbnail for the video titled "As models suggest lower COVID-19 peak, experts warn social distancing must continue"

AJ Petitti shares some ideas to get some Easter color in your yard

Thumbnail for the video titled "AJ Petitti shares some ideas to get some Easter color in your yard"

Infectious disease specialist 'cautiously hopeful' Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle a surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infectious disease specialist 'cautiously hopeful' Ohio hospitals will be equipped to handle a surge"

What day is it?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What day is it?"

Dieititian shares tip to help you avoid gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dieititian shares tip to help you avoid gaining weight during coronavirus quarantine"

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — New modeling by The MetroHealth System shows the peak for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County could be much lower than initially expected.

But experts warn these models do not mean people can or should go back to life as normal. They said social distancing must continue.

Dr. Ann Avery is an infection disease specialist with MetroHealth. She spoke about the new modeling on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

Click the video player above to hear her interview.

W3Schools

Share this story

FOX 8 I-Team

More I-Team

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral