As models suggest lower COVID-19 peak, experts warn social distancing must continue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — New modeling by The MetroHealth System shows the peak for COVID-19 in Cuyahoga County could be much lower than initially expected.

But experts warn these models do not mean people can or should go back to life as normal. They said social distancing must continue.

Dr. Ann Avery is an infection disease specialist with MetroHealth. She spoke about the new modeling on FOX 8 News in the Morning.

