As coronavirus cases multiply in Lake County, officials ask people take precautions

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Health officials are now asking people in Lake County to remain vigilant when it comes to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in their community.

Since the start of July, the Lake County General Health District reports that coronavirus cases have grown significantly. A total of 176 new cases have been reported from July 1 through July 12, resulting in 609 cases (confirmed and probable) total since the pandemic began.

Currently, the county remains at a Level 2 on Ohio’s coronavirus Public Health Advisory Alert System, (as explained in the video above). If upgraded to a Level 3, or Level 4, masks will be required for all in public spaces.

“While we have remained at Level 2 for the past two weeks, we are concerned that we are not far from entering Level 3,” Ron H. Graham, Lake County Health Commissioner, said in a statement. “All residents need to take this situation very seriously and take proper precautions to protect themselves and our community’s most vulnerable.”

County residents are asked to continue to keep six-foot distances, wash their hands and wear masks when out in public spaces. Those who feel symptoms of the illness are encouraged to get tested.

The county is hardly alone in seeing the creep of case numbers. Just yesterday, the state reported 1,378 new coronavirus cases.

Still, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said over the weekend that he has no intention of requiring masks for all in the state at this time.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: