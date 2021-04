AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The University of Akron is launching a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for students Thursday.

Klein’s Pharmacy will be inoculating students with the Johnson & Johnson shot.

All students who wish to be vaccinated can do so at clinics scheduled Thursday, Friday, and April 12, 14, and 15.

U of A students are asked to make an appointment.

The clinics will be held at the James A. Rhodes Arena.

Kent State has student clinics underway, as well as Baldwin Wallace University.