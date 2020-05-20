Area Metroparks brace for Memorial Day weekend crowds

Northeast Ohio (WJW) — From bikers to joggers to dog walkers, the Cleveland Metroparks have seen a record number of visitors in just the past eight weeks. And this Memorial Day weekend will not be any different.

But venturing out to any of our area’s nature trails and beaches will look a lot different, due to coronavirus, starting with a constant reminders to social distance.

Speaking at Edgewater Park, Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian Zimmerman says on-site facilities will have limited access and he’s urging people to come out early.

“We work very hard at closing off areas of the parks,” Zimmerman said. “No different than what you’re going to see at our area parks, here at Edgewater Beach, our upper parking areas are closed. We are going to limit access when the parking lots are full.”

Summit County Metroparks will have similar safety measures in place, as will Lake Metroparks. The Cuyahoga Valley National Park System will have park rangers on patrol during peak times.