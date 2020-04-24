Area hospitals respond to DeWine’s request to resume some surgeries during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Thursday Governor DeWine clarified his comments urging hospitals to consider resuming some surgeries and procedures postponed because of coronavirus.

“We’re not ready for the entire health system to instantly turn back on but I’m anxious to get to that point,” the governor said.

This came one day after he expressed concern about canceled surgeries and procedures. In March, the Ohio Department of Health Director issued an order postponing elective surgeries in to prepare for COVID-19 patients.

“Some of the procedures, some of the surgeries that we had no intention of stopping have been postponed and frankly that has concerned me a great deal,” he said Wednesday.

Fox 8 reached out to Northeast Ohio hospitals to learn of their plan to resume this work during the pandemic despite many health systems facing great financial loss and some with furloughed staff.

The MetroHealth System CEO said they are preparing to provide services they did before the crisis like stress tests, mammograms and colonoscopies. A spokesperson says they are doing more wellness visits because PPE is available. Employees have not been furloughed or received a reduction in pay amid the crisis.

Both spokespersons for Cleveland Clinic, along with MetroHealth, say they are awaiting additional guidance from the governor’s office about resuming elective surgeries. The Clinic states employees have not been furloughed or laid off across their entire enterprise. They are working on what a plan would entail when elective surgeries resume.

A University Hospitals spokesperson says they are preparing to resume services and look forward to learning more from the governor’s office.

This week UH announced reduced hours and pay by 20 percent for about 4,100 caregivers who are not directly involved with patient care for an initial period of 10 weeks. The hospital estimates hospitals across Ohio are seeing a financial loss of $42 million per day in addition to spending $5 million daily on increased costs of supplies.

St. Vincent Charity Medical Center President and CEO Janice Murphy says,”Resuming elective surgeries will allow us to bring many furloughed staff back to full-time hours. It has impacted surgeons, nurses, anesthesia providers, all support services in surgical areas and procedural units. Bringing caregivers back to their usual hours and positions will likely mimic the phased approach to resuming surgeries. We are hopeful to end furlough for any impacted caregivers as soon as possible.”

During a March interview Murphy said at least 70 employees were furloughed. Elective surgeries account for nearly half of the center’s revenue.

Murphy adds the Ohio Hospital Association recommended the governor relaunch certain health care procedures in two phases, each requiring a state order.

The cancellation of elective surgeries has placed a strain on hospitals systems outside of the immediate Cleveland area. On April 10, Autlman Health Foundation announced the temporary furlough of 400 employees primarily in non-clinical areas.

Thursday Aultman Health Foundation released the following statement:

“Suspending elective procedures while dedicating time and resources to our COVID-19 response has created a tremendous financial burden for Aultman Health Foundation, and we look forward to offering elective surgeries and procedures again as soon as it is safely possible to do so.”

Summa Health System placed 600 employees of temporary furlough. A hospitals spokesperson says 600 employees were temporarily furloughed effective April 15, an amount that equates to 370 full-time equivalent positions.

Mike Bernstein of Summa Health System released the following statement:

“The decision to furlough employees was made after a thoughtful analysis of the current needs of the organization. As a result, some employees have had all of their hours temporarily removed, while others have seen a reduction in the number of hours worked per week. Employees impacted will maintain their benefits, there will be no changes to seniority and everyone is entitled to file for unemployment for all lost hours.”

This week Akron Children’s Hospitals announced a plan to remedy the loss of millions of dollars in revenue without lay offs or furloughing employees by pursuing state and federal financial support, and discounting 403b match to employees through the years end in addition to reducing salaries of the hospitals leadership team among other cost saving measures.