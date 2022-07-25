CLEVELAND (WJW) — As COVID-19 creeps back into Northeast Ohio, many people are wondering how reliable are the at-home tests with the latest strain?

“The rapid antigen kits remain effective at detecting these subvariants,” said Dr. Lisa Stempak with University Hospitals.

Stempak said many at-home and rapid test expiration dates have been extended by the Food and Drug Administration by a few months.

“A lot of them were given out as part of the free rapid test initiative, particularly the i-health kit. However, the FDA put out a notice to extend the expiration date,” said Stempak.

Stempak said that people may need more than one before they get a positive result.

“After that, you are supposed to report it to the health district,” said Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda.

Skoda said the county has an online portal where residents can report positive results.

“It’s not really enforceable because we don’t know who takes the test. It is still a Class A reportable disease, you are supposed to report to us but a lot of people choose not to,” said Skoda.

Skoda said people should throw away tests that have expired beyond the extension dates.

Find a full list of approved tests and extension dates right here.