Another university announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all students

(Watch the video above for more on universities vaccinating students against COVID-19.)

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WJW) — Another university is requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend school in the fall.

The University of Notre Dame announced Wednesday that all students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — who plan to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The university says those with documented medical and religious exemptions will be accommodated.

“The safety of the University and local communities is always our highest priority,” President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. said in a press release. “Requiring students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 is a new and important addition to our health policies, one that we believe will enhance public health at Notre Dame and in our community, while also contributing to our ability to return to a more vibrant campus environment.”

University leaders are also encouraging students to receive their COVID-19 shots at the on-campus vaccination clinic in the days and weeks ahead. The clinic, which opens Friday, will provide students with the Pfizer-BioNTech two-dose vaccine.

Notre Dame students are encouraged to reach out to the university for more information on the vaccination requirement and the upcoming clinic.

All students — undergraduate, graduate and professional — returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.



Details: https://t.co/YBv3FCPUSZ pic.twitter.com/YUz2nSKw2D — Notre Dame (@NotreDame) April 7, 2021

The University of Notre Dame is not the only school to require coronavirus vaccinations for students.

Rutgers University announced two weeks ago that students who are enrolling for the 2021 fall semester are required to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination.

Cornell University is also requiring students to get the COVID-19 shot in order to attend classes.