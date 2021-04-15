Another governor announces plans to lift mask mandate

**Watch the video above for the University Hospitals study on how masks impact breathing**

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s governor says the state will lift its mask mandate Friday, though individual communities and businesses will be allowed to continue to impose restrictions.

New Hampshire was the last state in New England to adopt a statewide mask mandate in November and with Friday’s change, will be the first to lift it.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday he also plans to remove many coronavirus-related business restrictions on May 7 and replace them with recommendations instead.

He credited the state’s success in vaccinations for keeping deaths low and hospitalizations at a manageable level.