Another RTA employee tests positive for coronavirus, marking 33 cases among staff

**Watch the video above for our previous report on the safety measures the RTA has taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the RTA, the employee, a maintenance supervisor at the Triskett District, tested positive on Wednesday.

This individual first reported symptoms last Saturday. The employee’s last day of work was Friday, August 21.

Staff members who were in contact with the employee were notified.

This is the 33rd RTA employee to test positive for coronavirus since the outbreak began in March.

RTA says 30 of its employees who have tested positive have fully recovered and returned to work.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: