Another Greater Cleveland RTA employee tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Another Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization reported today.

The worker was an operator for the Hayden District and was last at work Saturday, June 6, testing positive for coronavirus the following day.

Fourteen RTA employees have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, nine people have fully recovered and are back at work.

All RTA vehicles continue to be deep cleaned every 24 hours. And the vehicle operated by the recently-sickened employee was cleaned using a special ultraviolet technology according to company protocol.

RTA officials continue to caution riders to only use its services for essential trips, and to follow Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines for staying safe in Ohio as businesses begin to reopen (as seen in the video above). Face masks are highly recommended for passengers and all drivers are required to wear them.

Last month, RTA installed plastic barriers around all drivers’ stations as an added layer of protection.