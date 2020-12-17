Another coronavirus death, 113 more cases in Cleveland

(More coverage of the coronavirus vaccine in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported one new coronavirus death on Wednesday.

That brings the total number of fatalities for the city to 178.

The health department said it was notified of 113 more confirmed cases of COVID. That total stands at 15,969. The new cases range in age from under 5 to in their 90s.

On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health said 5,409 cases, 123 deaths, 497 hospitalizations and 61 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the previous 24 hours. The state said cases numbers may be lower because of technical difficulties.

