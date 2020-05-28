Announcements on Ohio amusement parks, zoos coming soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– When it comes to planning summer activities during the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of unknowns remain.

Ohio campgrounds and swimming pools were permitted to reopen last week, but many cities decided against opening aquatic centers for the year.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will try to address amusement parks, zoos and museums next week. The state assembled advisory groups to determine protocols to reopen that best protect employees and guests. According to the governor, members are still working on that and will be back in touch soon.

Cedar Point already delayed its 150th anniversary celebration until the 2021 season because of coronavirus. Despite not having a reopening date set, the park laid out a plan that includes limiting capacity, social distancing in lines, increased cleaning and cashless payment.

As for the return of baseball, DeWine said he’s spoke with representatives from the Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds, as well as MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. That was weeks ago while discussing the plan to start games in July without fans. But negotiations between the MLB and the players’ association have been rocky.

Also on Thursday, DeWine announced decisions to hold independent and county fairs should be made at the local level. The Ohio State Fair already canceled. No opening dates have been set for casinos and racinos.