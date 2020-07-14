An additional 1,142 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio today, health department says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Tuesday afternoon.
There were 67,995 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,142 reported cases, along with a total of 3,069 reported deaths (up five from yesterday).
The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 9,049 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus remains at 44 years old.
As of today, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 12,574
- Cuyahoga: 9,509
- Hamilton: 7,179
- Lucas: 3,110
- Marion: 2,757
And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 449
- Cuyahoga: 400
- Lucas: 306
- Mahoning: 239
- Summit: 209
This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people, prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (who did not give a press conference today, despite one being on the schedule) to mandate mask wearing in public in a handful of counties recently, including Cuyahoga. Other cities and communities have followed suit.
Ohioans looking to travel to New York right now will have to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced today.
Today, Gov. DeWine reminded older Ohioans that they are not alone through this pandemic.
