Amazon Prime offering free kids’ movies and TV shows, no membership required

Coronavirus

Amazon is making some of its family-friendly programming available for free on Prime Video as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The content is available to all Amazon customers -- no Prime membership is required.

The U.S. version of the free service includes "Arthur," "Caillou," "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood," "Dinosaur Train," "Reading Rainbow," "Wild Kratts," and several other shows.

Some other Amazon Original programming including "Pete the Cat" and "Creative Galaxy" are available for free.

The service currently includes over 40 titles. Amazon said it's looking to add more shows as it works with content providers.

