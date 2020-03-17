Amazon hiring 4,600 new employees in Ohio as coronavirus increases online shopping demand

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — While many businesses across Ohio are temporarily closing their doors to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, Amazon is looking to hire more people.

Amazon says the outbreak has caused such a surge in online shopping that they are adding 100,000 new full-time and part-time positions across the United States to keep up with the demand.

Ohio Lt. Gov. John Husted announced during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the online wholesaler is looking to hire 4,600 people in Ohio alone.

"We know that there are employers in the workforce who are struggling. There also are some employers who are hiring," Husted said. "There are employers who have a great demand because of the nature of how the supply chain is working. For example, Amazon has announced that they will hire 4,600 new people just in Ohio alone."

The jobs will likely be in Amazon’s fulfillment centers and its delivery network.

In addition to hiring thousands of new workers, Amazon announced earlier this week that the company is investing more than $350 million to raise pay for hourly employees in warehouse and distribution roles through April.

They will pay workers an additional $2 per hour above the base hourly rate of $15 or more, depending on the region.

Amazon also reports it has consulted with medical and health experts on recommended safety precautions within its facilities, and has implemented “social distancing in the workplace” and enhanced cleaning.

