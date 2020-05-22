Amazon employee who worked at North Randall fulfillment center dies after testing positive for COVID-19

NORTH RANDALL, Ohio (WJW) — Amazon said one of its employees who worked at the North Randall fulfillment center has passed away.

In a statement, Amazon spokesperson Lisa Levandowski told FOX 8, “We are saddened by the loss of an associate who had worked at our site in Randall, OH. Her family and loved ones are in our thoughts, and we are supporting her fellow colleagues.”

According to Amazon, the woman last worked on April 30; that’s the same day she was confirmed to have COVID-19. Amazon said the site was not alerted of her positive test results until May 8.

**Watch a past report, above; continuing coverage on coronavirus, here**

Amazon said it learned of her passing on May 18, and is offering support and counseling to team members.

The company said it has worked to put measures in place to protect and support its employees. They have been required to wear masks since April 15.

According to Amazon, the rate of infection at its North Randall facility is significantly below the rate of the community itself.