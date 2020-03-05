Amazon employee diagnosed with coronavirus, company says

SEATTLE, Wa. (WJW) — Amazon confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that one of their employees had recently contracted the coronavirus.

The patient works at Amazon’s South Lake Union office complex in Seattle, Washington and is reportedly the first member of the US workforce to be diagnosed with the virus.

“We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” an Amazon spokesperson told Fox News.

The patient left work on February 25 due to an illness. The company said it was later informed that the illness was the coronavirus.

Amazon informed its employees about the worker’s diagnosis in an email Tuesday. All those who came in contact with the patient have been notified.

It is not immediately clear how the worker contracted the virus.