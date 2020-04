STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Altercare Alliance in Stark County reports 15 residents have died from coronavirus.

That information comes from Altercare Integrated Health Services.

Altercare Alliance reports 47 positive tests of residents.

They have a 97 bed facility.

26 members of its staff have also tested positive.

There are 266 total coronavirus cases in Stark County, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

28 people in the county have died.