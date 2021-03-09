All Veterans eligible for VA health care can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Northeast Ohio

Editor’s Note: The video above is Gov. DeWine talking about COVID-19 vaccines.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Age limits and pre-existing conditions have been removed from the VA requirements for Veterans to receive a coronavirus vaccine.

All Veterans currently enrolled and eligible for VA health care in Northeast Ohio can schedule to receive their vaccine.

VA Northeast Ohio is vaccinating patients at four different locations:

Akron VA Clinic Annex: 95 W Waterloo Rd., Akron, OH 44319

Cleveland VA Medical Center: 10701 East Blvd., Cleveland, OH 44106

Youngstown VA Clinic: 1815 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, OH 44504

Parma VA Clinic: 8787 Brookpark Rd., Parma, OH 44129

Veterans can schedule an appointment online here or call (216)707-7660.

Veterans who are not currently enrolled in VA health care can contact the VA Northeast Ohio Outreach team at 216-707-7914.