All previously delayed procedures and surgeries can resume in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced health care providers can resume all procedures and surgeries that were previously delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said these providers must maintain adequate inventories of personal protective equipment, supplies, equipment, and medicine; and create a plan for conservation and monitoring use of PPE, other supplies, and equipment, that could include decontamination and reuse.

On March 17, DeWine announced an Ohio Department of Health order declaring elective surgeries and procedures in Ohio’s hospitals be postponed in an effort to conserve PPE for health care workers and first responders. There were exceptions, including for a threat to a patient’s life, threat of permanent dysfunction or risk of rapidly worsening severe symptoms.

On May 1, hospitals were permitted to move forward with procedures that did not require an overnight stay. Veterinarians and dentists were also allowed to resume normal operations.