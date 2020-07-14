All in or all out: Solon’s school plan lets parents choose whether their kids will attend class

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a Solon graduation parade.

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Solon City Schools has unveiled its plan for starting a school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of school will be delayed until August 26.

Solon is offering an “all-in model” with a virtual option.

That means parents will decide whether their child will go to class or learn virtually, but there will not be a hybrid option.

The commitment will be for a full semester.

Children 7-12 who are learning virtually will only be able to participate in clubs and activities that are conducted virtually.

For students who attend in-person, the school is asking parents to conduct a daily symptom check.

The staff will be required to do the same.

The district is adding sanitization at the schools and on the bus.

Every student and staff member will be required to wear a face covering. The school says no one will be allowed in the building without them.

The district says preschool students, teachers and students who have specific medical or other considerations that prevent them from wearing a mask would wear a face shield.

The school is also installing plastic barrier shields between desks and other public spaces.

Requirements for social distancing will mean the eligibility for who is allowed to ride the bus has changed.

The school will also maintain assigned seating on the bus.

Click here for more from the district.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8