All Eastlake Middle School students asked to quarantine after two students test positive for coronavirus

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – All students at Eastlake Middle School have been asked to quarantine, following a second positive coronavirus test at the school.

Initially, only the 8th graders were asked to quarantine after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

Following that case, another student tested positive, prompting the district to close the school.

All students have been asked to quarantine through October 16.

The current plans are for the school to reopen Monday the 19th.

Of course, any students with symptoms at that time the school reopens are asked to stay home.

In a letter to parents, the district says they immediately consulted with the Lake County General Health District about the incident and a public health investigation is underway.

