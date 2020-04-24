Aldi requiring all employees to wear face coverings amid coronavirus crisis

**Watch our previous report on Ohio businesses preparing for the state’s reopening in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Aldi is now requiring that all employees wear masks or face coverings during their shifts to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Aldi made the announcement on social media Friday saying, “Today, April 24th, we will begin to require all store and warehouse employees to wear masks or face coverings during their shifts.”

The grocer did not specify how long they are requiring this.

They do, however, encourage customers to wear masks while shopping, although it is not a requirement.

“Our hope is that this added measure will further promote health and safety across the communities ALDI serves,” the grocery chain said.

Aldi is not the only store that has starting requiring employees to cover their faces while working. Walmart and Target announced mask requirements earlier this week. McDonald’s also said they are in the process of obtaining masks for workers.

