Alaska Airlines creates ‘Safety Dance’ video about flying during the coronavirus pandemic

(WJW) – Alaska Airlines has produced a ‘Safety Dance’ music video that may make you want to fly again if you had any hesitation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Set, of course, to the catchy tune of Safety Dance by Men Without Hats, it features Alaska Airlines employees performing memorable lyrics about what they do to keep you safe when you fly.

“We can fly where you want to. We can leave your house behind,” you hear a voiceover sing as masked employees show off choreography on a plane and in an airport hangar.

Alaska Airlines says recent research shows it is safe to fly if airlines follow a layered approach that includes masks, hand sanitizer, and air filtration.

“But if your friends don’t mask and why don’t they mask, well they won’t fly this airline,” employees demonstrate in their dance.

Images courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines hired director Warren Fu for the video, who has worked with artists like Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, and Daft Punk.

The choreography was put together by Anna Matuszewski, who has worked with Macklemore.

“We believe it is safe to fly,” Alaska Airlines writes in a blog post.

At Alaska, we love safety so much, our employees made a music video about it. Visit our blog to learn more about the #AlaskaSafetyDance and find out how to safely get back out there in spring and summer 2021. 🕺🌴 Book now. Mask up. Let’s go. https://t.co/6bYEPbbtzv pic.twitter.com/Wwkjv7EaBF — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) December 14, 2020

And they’re hoping to convince you with memorable lyrics and dance moves.

You can watch the full video above.

